Hongkonger Studenten beginnen neue Proteste

This picture taken on June 14, 2019 shows a Hong Kong student who study in Taipei speaking during a rally to support the current protests in Hong Kong against a controversial extradition law proposal at the National Taiwan University in Taipei. - police battling protesters in Hong Kong this week have reverberated in nearby Taiwan where many recoil at what they fear could be their future if Beijing has its way. (Photo by SAM YEH / AFP) / TO GO WITH STORY: HongKong politics China Taiwan, FOCUS by Amber Wang with Jerome Taylor

AFP