Hausbrand in Paris - Brandstiftung wahrscheinlich

This handout picture taken and released by the Paris firefighters brigade in the night of February 5, 2019 shows firemen spraying water as a fire burns in a building in Erlanger street in the 16th arrondissement in Paris. - A woman has been arrested over a deadly blaze that killed eight people in Paris and police are treating the fire as a possible arson attack, a prosecutor said early on February 5. (Photo by HO / BSPP - Brigade de sapeurs-pompiers de Paris / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BSPP" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ---

AFP