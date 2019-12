Großer Klimamarsch in Madrid: Gipfel geht in entscheidende Woche

AFP

Demonstrators hold a banner reading "Climate Justice" during a mass climate march to demand urgent action on the climate crisis from world leaders attending the COP25 summit, in Madrid, on December 6, 2019. - The main march takes place in Madrid on the sidelines of the UN climate conference, with a simultaneous rally in the Chilean capital, which had been due to host the 12-day gathering but was forced to pull out due to deadly anti-government protests. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)