Frage des Wochenendes

International Heute um 05:05

Residents of Kulusuk walk in Kulusuk, Greenland on August 16, 2019. - Greenland is not for sale, the mineral-rich island said on August 16, 2019, after a newspaper reported that US President Donald Trump was asking advisers whether it's possible for the United States to buy the Arctic island. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

Residents of Kulusuk walk in Kulusuk, Greenland on August 16, 2019. - Greenland is not for sale, the mineral-rich island said on August 16, 2019, after a newspaper reported that US President Donald Trump was asking advisers whether it's possible for the United States to buy the Arctic island. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
AFP
Donald Trump will angeblich Grönland kaufen, Dänemark hat bereits vorsorglich abgelehnt. Was glauben Sie: Zeitungsente, schräger Witz oder ernsthaftes geopolitisches Anliegen?
Donald Trump will angeblich Grönland kaufen, Dänemark hat bereits vorsorglich abgelehnt. Was glauben Sie: Zeitungsente, schräger Witz oder ernsthaftes geopolitisches Anliegen?


Trump bringt sich nun doch in Hongkong-Krise ein
US-Präsident Donald Trump interessiert sich plötzlich für Demokratie und Menschenrechte. Die kommunistische Führung in Peking solle die Krise in Hongkong „schnell und menschlich lösen“, fordert er – und vermengt die Proteste mit dem Handelsstreit.
US-Präsident Donald Trump interessiert sich plötzlich für Demokratie und Menschenrechte. Die kommunistische Führung in Peking solle die Krise in Hongkong „schnell und menschlich lösen“, fordert er – und vermengt die Proteste mit dem Handelsstreit.
Passagierflugzeug landet bei Moskau im Maisfeld - Viele Verletzte

Ein russisches Passagierflugzeug mit mehr als 230 Menschen an Bord ist nach einer Kollision mit Vögeln bei Moskau in einem Maisfeld gelandet.

Ein russisches Passagierflugzeug mit mehr als 230 Menschen an Bord ist nach einer Kollision mit Vögeln bei Moskau in einem Maisfeld gelandet.
Eine Horrorvorstellung für viele Flugreisende: Vögel fliegen ins Triebwerk, die Maschine muss notlanden. Doch die Piloten verhindern bei Moskau wohl sehr viel Schlimmeres.
„Land in Sicht“: Rettungsschiff „Open Arms“ vor Lampedusa

Das Rettungsschiff der Open Arms Foundation.

Das Rettungsschiff der Open Arms Foundation.
Das Rettungsschiff „Open Arms“ ist mit 147 Migranten an Bord in die italienischen Territorialgewässer gefahren, nachdem ein Verwaltungsgericht in Rom ein Verbot des italienischen Innenministers aufgehoben hatte.
China-Expertin: Lage in Hongkong wird zunehmend brisanter

Sicherheitspersonal hindert Demonstranten daran, das Flughafen-Terminal zu betreten.

Sicherheitspersonal hindert Demonstranten daran, das Flughafen-Terminal zu betreten.
Die Lage in Hongkong wird aus Sicht einer China-Expertin immer brisanter. Kristin Shi-Kupfer spricht von psychologischer Kriegsführung seitens der chinesischen Regierung.
Bewaffneter gibt nach Schusswechsel mit Polizei in Philadelphia auf

Bei einer Polizeiaktion am Mittwoch hatte ein Mann das Feuer auf die Beamten eröffnet und dabei sechs Polizisten verletzt.

Bei einer Polizeiaktion am Mittwoch hatte ein Mann das Feuer auf die Beamten eröffnet und dabei sechs Polizisten verletzt.
Es waren Szenen wie im Film: Dutzende Polizeiwagen auf der Straße, dahinter Polizisten mit gezückten Waffen in Deckung, aus einem Haus heraus wurde auf sie geschossen.
