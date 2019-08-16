International Heute um 05:05
Frage des Wochenendes
Residents of Kulusuk walk in Kulusuk, Greenland on August 16, 2019. - Greenland is not for sale, the mineral-rich island said on August 16, 2019, after a newspaper reported that US President Donald Trump was asking advisers whether it's possible for the United States to buy the Arctic island. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
Donald Trump will angeblich Grönland kaufen, Dänemark hat bereits vorsorglich abgelehnt. Was glauben Sie: Zeitungsente, schräger Witz oder ernsthaftes geopolitisches Anliegen?