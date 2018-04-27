Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

Frage des Wochenendes
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (R) hug during a signing ceremony near the end of their historic summit at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. The leaders of the two Koreas held a landmark summit on April 27 after a highly symbolic handshake over the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries, with the North's Kim Jong Un declaring they were at the "threshold of a new history". / AFP PHOTO / Korea Summit Press Pool / Korea Summit Press Pool

AFP
Kim Jong-Un und Moon Jae In haben bei einem historischen Treffen eine gemeinsame Vereinbarung unterzeichnet. Nord- und Südkorea wollen sich annähern, die koreanische Halbinsel soll "komplett denuklearisiert" werden. Was denken Sie?
International Heute

"Griechenland wird bald ein normales Eurozonen-Land sein"
Nach dem Auslaufen des voraussichtlich letzten Griechenland-Hilfspakets im August soll das wirtschaftlich angeschlagene Land nach den Worten von EU-Kommissionspräsident Jean-Claude Juncker ein Stück weit zur Normalität zurückkehren.
Jean Claude Juncker traf am Donnerstag den griechischen Premierminister Alexis Tsipras.
Gau-Reaktor wird zum Touristenziel
Am 26. April 1986 gegen 01.20 morgens, geschah das Unfassbare: eine atomare Katastrophe unvorstellbaren Ausmaßes, verursacht durch eine unglückliche Verkettung von Pannen, Unwissenheit, und Missachtung von Sicherheitsvorschriften. Mittlerweile ist der Reaktor zur Attraktion geworden.
A woman drinks coffee while standing by a gift shop at the checkpoint of the Chernobyl exclusion zone during tourist tour on April 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Sergei SUPINSKY
Beate Zschäpe im Gerichtssaaldes Münchner Oberlandesgericht neben ihrem Anwalt Mathias Grasel.

NSU-Prozess: Verteidigung fordert maximal zehn Jahre für Beate Zschäpe

Die Bundesanwaltschaft fordert lebenslange Haft und anschließende Sicherheitsverwahrung für die mutmaßliche Rechtsterroristin. Doch die Anwälte von Beate Zschäpe sagen: Mit den Morden des NSU hatte sie nichts zu tun.
