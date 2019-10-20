Frage des Tages

AFP

TOPSHOT - Demonstrators hold placards and EU and Union flags as they take part in a march by the People's Vote organisation in central London on October 19, 2019, calling for a final say in a second referendum on Brexit. - Thousands of people march to parliament calling for a "People's Vote", with an option to reverse Brexit as MPs hold a debate on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP)