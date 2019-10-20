Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Frage des Tages
International Heute um 00:01

Frage des Tages

TOPSHOT - Demonstrators hold placards and EU and Union flags as they take part in a march by the People's Vote organisation in central London on October 19, 2019, calling for a final say in a second referendum on Brexit. - Thousands of people march to parliament calling for a "People's Vote", with an option to reverse Brexit as MPs hold a debate on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP)

Frage des Tages

TOPSHOT - Demonstrators hold placards and EU and Union flags as they take part in a march by the People's Vote organisation in central London on October 19, 2019, calling for a final say in a second referendum on Brexit. - Thousands of people march to parliament calling for a "People's Vote", with an option to reverse Brexit as MPs hold a debate on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP)
AFP
Die britische Regierung hat eine Verschiebung des EU-Austritts beantragt, will ihn aber trotzdem am 31. Oktober durchziehen. Was ist Ihre Meinung zum Brexit?
International Heute um 00:01

Frage des Tages

Die britische Regierung hat eine Verschiebung des EU-Austritts beantragt, will ihn aber trotzdem am 31. Oktober durchziehen. Was ist Ihre Meinung zum Brexit?


Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

TOPSHOT - Demonstrators hold placards and EU flags as they take part in a march by the People's Vote organisation in central London on October 19, 2019, calling for a final say in a second referendum on Brexit. - Thousands of people march to parliament calling for a "People's Vote", with an option to reverse Brexit as MPs hold a debate on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP)

EU-Staaten beraten Lage beim Brexit

Die EU-Botschafter haben am Sonntag in Brüssel über den Antrag aus London und über eine Ratifizierung des Abkommens beraten.
International 4 Min. 20.10.2019

G7-Gipfel 2020 doch nicht in Trump-Hotel

International 2 Min. 20.10.2019
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 11, 2019 US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a "Keep America Great" rally at Sudduth Coliseum at the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana. - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday the next G7 summit will not be at one of his own Florida golf clubs, reversing a decision that had sparked corruption accusations. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

G7-Gipfel 2020 doch nicht in Trump-Hotel

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 11, 2019 US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a "Keep America Great" rally at Sudduth Coliseum at the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana. - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday the next G7 summit will not be at one of his own Florida golf clubs, reversing a decision that had sparked corruption accusations. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Die Verkündung, dass Trump den nächsten G7-Gipfel in einem seiner eigenen Hotels ausrichten will, sorgte für Empörung. Der US-Präsident reagiert nun darauf.
International 2 Min. 20.10.2019

Wird London EU-Partner oder „Singapur an der Themse“?

International 2 Min. 19.10.2019
Demonstrators hold placards and EU and Union flags as they take part in a march by the People's Vote organisation in central London on October 19, 2019, calling for a final say in a second referendum on Brexit. - Thousands of people march to parliament calling for a "People's Vote", with an option to reverse Brexit as MPs hold a debate on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP)

Wird London EU-Partner oder „Singapur an der Themse“?

Demonstrators hold placards and EU and Union flags as they take part in a march by the People's Vote organisation in central London on October 19, 2019, calling for a final say in a second referendum on Brexit. - Thousands of people march to parliament calling for a "People's Vote", with an option to reverse Brexit as MPs hold a debate on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP)
Im Kampf um Johnsons Brexit-Deal geht es um die künftige Rolle Großbritanniens. Der Premierminister hat nach Ansicht seiner Kritiker einen Kurs auf eine deregulierte Wirtschaft eingeschlagen.
International 2 Min. 19.10.2019

Salvini führt Anti-Regierungsdemo in Rom an

International 5 19.10.2019
19.10.2019, Italien, Rom: Matteo Salvini, Chef der rechten Lega und ehemaliger Innenminister von Italien, gestikuliert während einer Großkundgebung auf einer Bühne. Die Koalition aus populistischer Fünf-Sterne-Bewegung und rechter Lega war im August zerbrochen. Die Sterne bildeten eine neue Koalition mit den Sozialdemokraten, der parteilose Conte blieb Ministerpräsident. Das neue Kabinett wurde Anfang September vereidigt. Die Demonstration trägt den Namen «Orgoglio Italiano», italienischer Stolz. Foto: Vincenzo Livieri/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Salvini führt Anti-Regierungsdemo in Rom an

19.10.2019, Italien, Rom: Matteo Salvini, Chef der rechten Lega und ehemaliger Innenminister von Italien, gestikuliert während einer Großkundgebung auf einer Bühne. Die Koalition aus populistischer Fünf-Sterne-Bewegung und rechter Lega war im August zerbrochen. Die Sterne bildeten eine neue Koalition mit den Sozialdemokraten, der parteilose Conte blieb Ministerpräsident. Das neue Kabinett wurde Anfang September vereidigt. Die Demonstration trägt den Namen «Orgoglio Italiano», italienischer Stolz. Foto: Vincenzo Livieri/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Der Rechtspopulist Matteo Salvini hat am Samstag in Rom eine Großkundgebung gegen die neue Regierung in Italien angeführt.
International 5 19.10.2019

Juncker fordert Erklärungen, Schotten finden es ausgezeichnet

International 19.10.2019
A picture shows the Palace of Westminster housing the Houses of Parliament in central London on October 19, 2019. - British MPs gather Saturday for a historic vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, a decision that could see the UK leave the EU this month or plunge the country into fresh uncertainty. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP)

Juncker fordert Erklärungen, Schotten finden es ausgezeichnet

A picture shows the Palace of Westminster housing the Houses of Parliament in central London on October 19, 2019. - British MPs gather Saturday for a historic vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, a decision that could see the UK leave the EU this month or plunge the country into fresh uncertainty. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP)
Während EU-Kommissionspräsident Juncker nach der Vertagung von Johnsons-Brexit-Deal auf Erklärungen aus London hofft, freut sich die schottische Regierungschefin Sturgeon über die Brexit-Schlappe.
International 19.10.2019