Frage des Tages

AFP

TOPSHOT - One of the twenty-seven unaccompanied minors aboard the Guardia di Finanza boat arrive at Italian island of Lampedusa on August 17, 2019 after being evacuated off the Spanish migrant NGO rescue ship Open Arms, moored off the coast of the island. - Twenty-seven unaccompanied minors have been authorised to leave a migrant rescue vessel in limbo off Italy, the Spanish charity operating the ship said. Italian Far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that he could authorise the "alleged" minors to leave the Open Arms ship despite such a move being "divergent to my orientation." (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP) / Italy OUT