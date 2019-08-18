Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Frage des Tages
International Vor 50 Minuten

Frage des Tages

TOPSHOT - One of the twenty-seven unaccompanied minors aboard the Guardia di Finanza boat arrive at Italian island of Lampedusa on August 17, 2019 after being evacuated off the Spanish migrant NGO rescue ship Open Arms, moored off the coast of the island. - Twenty-seven unaccompanied minors have been authorised to leave a migrant rescue vessel in limbo off Italy, the Spanish charity operating the ship said. Italian Far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that he could authorise the "alleged" minors to leave the Open Arms ship despite such a move being "divergent to my orientation." (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP) / Italy OUT

Frage des Tages

TOPSHOT - One of the twenty-seven unaccompanied minors aboard the Guardia di Finanza boat arrive at Italian island of Lampedusa on August 17, 2019 after being evacuated off the Spanish migrant NGO rescue ship Open Arms, moored off the coast of the island. - Twenty-seven unaccompanied minors have been authorised to leave a migrant rescue vessel in limbo off Italy, the Spanish charity operating the ship said. Italian Far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that he could authorise the "alleged" minors to leave the Open Arms ship despite such a move being "divergent to my orientation." (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP) / Italy OUT
AFP
Sollte die Seenotrettung von Flüchtlingen im Mittelmeer auf eine staatliche europäische Ebene gehoben werden?
International Vor 50 Minuten

Frage des Tages

Sollte die Seenotrettung von Flüchtlingen im Mittelmeer auf eine staatliche europäische Ebene gehoben werden?


Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

"Ich halte nichts von einem Glasdach für Notre-Dame"
Vier Monate nach dem Brand ist der Wiederaufbau der Pariser Kathedrale Notre-Dame hoch umstritten. Das Luxemburger Wort hat bei dem Luxemburger Diözesankonservator Alex Langini nachgefragt, wie er die Aufbaupläne sieht und wie er die bisherigen Maßnahmen bewertet.
Kunsthistoriker Alex Langini meldete sich am Dienstag zum Brand in der Notre-Dame Kathedrale zu Wort.
Die Patientin im Herzen von Paris
Notre-Dame ist vier Monate nach dem Brand noch immer vom Einsturz bedroht. Es wird noch lange dauern, ehe die Gläubigen wie früher am 15. August wieder in die Kathedrale pilgern können.
Frage des Wochenendes
Donald Trump will angeblich Grönland kaufen, Dänemark hat bereits vorsorglich abgelehnt. Was glauben Sie: Zeitungsente, schräger Witz oder ernsthaftes geopolitisches Anliegen?
Residents of Kulusuk walk in Kulusuk, Greenland on August 16, 2019. - Greenland is not for sale, the mineral-rich island said on August 16, 2019, after a newspaper reported that US President Donald Trump was asking advisers whether it's possible for the United States to buy the Arctic island. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
Kunsthistoriker Alex Langini meldete sich am Dienstag zum Brand in der Notre-Dame Kathedrale zu Wort.

"Ich halte nichts von einem Glasdach für Notre-Dame"

Vier Monate nach dem Brand ist der Wiederaufbau der Pariser Kathedrale Notre-Dame hoch umstritten. Das Luxemburger Wort hat bei dem Luxemburger Diözesankonservator Alex Langini nachgefragt, wie er die Aufbaupläne sieht und wie er die bisherigen Maßnahmen bewertet.
International 14 von Michael MERTEN 3 Min. 17.08.2019

Die Patientin im Herzen von Paris

International 14 5 Min. 17.08.2019

Die Patientin im Herzen von Paris

Notre-Dame ist vier Monate nach dem Brand noch immer vom Einsturz bedroht. Es wird noch lange dauern, ehe die Gläubigen wie früher am 15. August wieder in die Kathedrale pilgern können.
International 14 5 Min. 17.08.2019

Frage des Wochenendes

International 17.08.2019
Residents of Kulusuk walk in Kulusuk, Greenland on August 16, 2019. - Greenland is not for sale, the mineral-rich island said on August 16, 2019, after a newspaper reported that US President Donald Trump was asking advisers whether it's possible for the United States to buy the Arctic island. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

Frage des Wochenendes

Residents of Kulusuk walk in Kulusuk, Greenland on August 16, 2019. - Greenland is not for sale, the mineral-rich island said on August 16, 2019, after a newspaper reported that US President Donald Trump was asking advisers whether it's possible for the United States to buy the Arctic island. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
Donald Trump will angeblich Grönland kaufen, Dänemark hat bereits vorsorglich abgelehnt. Was glauben Sie: Zeitungsente, schräger Witz oder ernsthaftes geopolitisches Anliegen?
International 17.08.2019

Medien: Obduktion bestätigt Selbstmord von Epstein

International 16.08.2019
Während Epsteins Untersuchungshaft protestierten immer wieder Bürger vor dem Gerichtsgebäude und forderten Aufklärung.

Medien: Obduktion bestätigt Selbstmord von Epstein

Während Epsteins Untersuchungshaft protestierten immer wieder Bürger vor dem Gerichtsgebäude und forderten Aufklärung.
Nach Epsteins Tod hatten einige Verschwörungstheorien behauptet, der Multi-Millionär sei ermordet worden. Anfragen an die zuständige medizinische Behörde in New York blieben zunächst unbeantwortet.
International 16.08.2019

US-Gericht: Kinder in Migranten-Lagern müssen Essen und Seife haben

International 16.08.2019
Das Innere eines Internierungslagers an der Grenze zu Mexiko.

US-Gericht: Kinder in Migranten-Lagern müssen Essen und Seife haben

Das Innere eines Internierungslagers an der Grenze zu Mexiko.
Das Gericht befand es als wesentlich, "dass sie genügend essbare Nahrung zu sich nehmen, sauberes Wasser trinken, in hygienischen Einrichtungen mit Sanitäranlagen untergebracht sind, Seife und Zahnpasta haben und nicht unter Schlafentzug leiden."
International 16.08.2019