Frage des Tages AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 18, 2018 Senior Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump, speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC. - The US president's daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump used a personal email account for government business in violation of federal records rules, The Washington Post reported November 19, 2018. The Post, citing anonymous sources,�said the discovery was made by White House officials reviewing emails in response to a public records lawsuit. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)