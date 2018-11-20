Frage des Tages

Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 18, 2018 Senior Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump, speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC. - The US president's daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump used a personal email account for government business in violation of federal records rules, The Washington Post reported November 19, 2018. The Post, citing anonymous sources,�said the discovery was made by White House officials reviewing emails in response to a public records lawsuit. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)

AFP
Ivanka Trump soll offizielle Mails von einem privaten Konto aus unverschlüsselt verschickt haben, ihr Vater hatte im Wahlkampf genau das seiner Konkurrentin Hillary Clinton vorgeworfen. Wie finden Sie das?
Der große Kindertod
Viele Kinder haben nicht das Glück, ihren fünften Geburtstag zu erleben. Die Ursachen hierfür sind bekannt, allein es fehlt an Mitteln, um sie wirksam zu bekämpfen.
Jäger erschießt Rentnerin in ihrem Garten
Im rheinland-pfälzischen Dalberg hat sich ein Jagdunfall ereignet, der an den Zwischenfall vor etwas über zwei Jahren in Fentingen erinnert: Eine Frau wird in ihrem Garten von einer Kugel getroffen und stirbt.
Zug entgleist bei Barcelona - Ein Toter und 44 Verletzte

Rund 130 Pendler sind in Katalonien in einem Zug zur Arbeit unterwegs. Plötzlich entgleisen mehrere Waggons. Ein Mensch stirbt, Dutzende werden verletzt.
International 20.11.2018

Schon als Kind verheiratet

