(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 18, 2018 Senior Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump, speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC. - The US president's daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump used a personal email account for government business in violation of federal records rules, The Washington Post reported November 19, 2018. The Post, citing anonymous sources,�said the discovery was made by White House officials reviewing emails in response to a public records lawsuit. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)
International Heute
Frage des Tages
Ivanka Trump soll offizielle Mails von einem privaten Konto aus unverschlüsselt verschickt haben, ihr Vater hatte im Wahlkampf genau das seiner Konkurrentin Hillary Clinton vorgeworfen. Wie finden Sie das?