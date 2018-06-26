Frage des Tages

Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) talks with newly appointed Secretary General of the Commission Martin Selmayr during a meeting on the second day of a summit of European Union (EU) leaders at the European Council headquarter in Bruxelles, on March 23, 2018. European Union leaders will lay the ground on March 23 for the next phase of Brexit talks after British Prime Minister urged them to seize a "new dynamic" in the negotiations. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Einem Medienbericht zufolge soll Donald Trump Jean-Claude Juncker ins Weiße Haus eingeladen haben, um über den Handelsstreit zwischen EU und USA zu sprechen. Was denken Sie?
„Sind die völlig wahnsinnig“
Unmittelbar vor einem Treffen der deutschen Koalitionsspitzen in Sachen Asylstreit, hat der frühere SPD-Vorsitzende Sigmar Gabriel ungewohnt deutlich vor unkalkulierbaren Folgen für Deutschland und Europa gewarnt.
Mit der "Lifeline" liegt erneut ein Flüchtlingsschiff im Mittelmeer fest, anders als noch im Fall der "Aquarius" macht dieses Mal auch Spanien die Häfen dicht. Was denken Sie?
This handout picture taken and released June 25, 2018 by German NGO "Mission Lifeline" off the coast of Malta shows migrants resting on board the Lifeline ship. Lifeline, a ship belonging to a German NGO of the same name, is moored about 30 nautical miles off Malta with 234 migrants who were rescued on June 20, including 14 women and four children younger than three. Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the ship won't go to Italy. / AFP PHOTO / Mission Lifeline e. V. / Felix Weiss / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Mission Lifeline e. V. / Felix Weiss- NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Mit der "Lifeline" liegt erneut ein Flüchtlingsschiff im Mittelmeer fest, anders als noch im Fall der "Aquarius" macht dieses Mal auch Spanien die Häfen dicht. Was denken Sie?
Migranten dürfen nicht aus EU in Sammelzentren zurückgebracht werden

A picture taken on March 31, 2017 shows West African migrants returning from Niger after fleeing Libya due to armed groups by pickup truck in Agadez, northern Niger, following their failed attempt to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea. Many migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are driven through southern Libya in trucks to the northern coast where they later attempt the perilous Mediterranean crossing to Italy in Europe some 300 kilometres (180 miles) away. People traffickers have exploited the chaos in Libya since the 2011 uprising deposed and killed strongman Moamer Kadhafi to boost their lucrative but deadly trade. / AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO
Die EU ringt um neue Ansätze in der festgefahrenen Asyldebatte. Sammelzentren für Flüchtlinge außerhalb der EU sind jedoch keine Option.
Festnahmen in rechtsradikalen Kreisen in Frankreich

Antiterrorermittler haben zehn Personen verhaftet, die einen Anschlag gegen Muslime geplant haben sollen.
Tendenz Abschottung: Schwieriges EU-Asyltreffen in Brüssel

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel (R) is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ahead of an informal EU summit on migration at the EU commission in Brussels on June 24, 2018. EU leaders headed to Brussels for emergency talks over migration as Italy's new populist cabinet turned away another rescue ship, vowing no longer to shoulder Europe's migrant burden. / AFP PHOTO / POOL AND AFP PHOTO / YVES HERMAN
Bei einer Art Vor-Gipfel im kleineren Kreis berieten 16 EU-Staaten über mögliche Wege in der Asylpolitik. Die Ausgangslage war denkbar kompliziert.
