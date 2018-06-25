Wählen Sie Ihre Nachrichten​

Frage des Tages
This handout picture taken and released June 25, 2018 by German NGO "Mission Lifeline" off the coast of Malta shows migrants resting on board the Lifeline ship. Lifeline, a ship belonging to a German NGO of the same name, is moored about 30 nautical miles off Malta with 234 migrants who were rescued on June 20, including 14 women and four children younger than three. Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the ship won't go to Italy. / AFP PHOTO / Mission Lifeline e. V. / Felix Weiss / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Mission Lifeline e. V. / Felix Weiss- NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Frage des Tages

AFP
This handout picture taken and released June 25, 2018 by German NGO "Mission Lifeline" off the coast of Malta shows migrants resting on board the Lifeline ship.
Mit der "Lifeline" liegt erneut ein Flüchtlingsschiff im Mittelmeer fest, anders als noch im Fall der "Aquarius" macht dieses Mal auch Spanien die Häfen dicht. Was denken Sie?
International

Frage des Tages

Mit der "Lifeline" liegt erneut ein Flüchtlingsschiff im Mittelmeer fest, anders als noch im Fall der "Aquarius" macht dieses Mal auch Spanien die Häfen dicht. Was denken Sie?



Türkei-Wahl: Beobachter wittern Betrug
Die Wahllokale in der Türkei sind geöffnet, mit der Abstimmung bekommt die Türkei ein Präsidialsystem. Dabei geht bereits die Rede von ersten Unregelmäßigkeiten. Man versuche Wähler von den Urnen fern zu halten.
Aus der Türkei werden erste Unregelmäßigkeiten bei der Wahl gemeldet.
Friedensplan ohne Abbas
Die USA wollen schon bald einen Friedensplan für die Krisenregion im nahen Osten vorlegen. Wenn es sein muss, dann auch ohne palästinensische Beteiligung, sagt Trump-Berater und Schwiegersohn Jared Kushner.
A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency on June 21, 2018 shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) meeting with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Jason Greenblatt (L) and adviser Jared Kushner (2nd-L) at the presidential palace in the capital Cairo. / AFP PHOTO / EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY / STRINGER / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==
Türkei-Wahl: Mögliche Szenarien
Präsident Erdogan nennt die Wahlen in der Türkei „historisch“. Tatsächlich werden sie das Land über lange Zeit hinweg prägen - je nach Ausgang auf ganz unterschiedliche Weise.
Zum ersten Mal in fast zwei Jahrzehnten könnte es knapp werden für den türkischen Präsidenten Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Trumps Sprecherin aus Restaurant geflogen
Die Sprecherin von US-Präsident Donald Trump, Sarah Sanders, ist aus einem Restaurant im US-Staat Virginia geflogen. Die Eigentümerin hatte sie gebeten, das Restaurant zu verlassen. Sie mache die Mitarbeiter nervös.
Sanders gilt als extrem loyal und legt sich immer wieder mit den Journalisten im Weißen Haus an.
A car is covered by debris of a house that has exploded in the night in Wuppertal, western Germany, on June 24, 2018. According to the police, at least five people were injured in the explosion. The reason still is unclear. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Henning Kaiser / Germany OUT

Wohnhaus explodiert in Wuppertal - Fünf Schwerverletzte

Eine heftige Explosion erschüttert in der Nacht zum Sonntag Wuppertal. Dann bricht Feuer aus. Die Helfer können noch alle Bewohner bergen, bevor das Haus einstürzt.
