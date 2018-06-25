Frage des Tages AFP

This handout picture taken and released June 25, 2018 by German NGO "Mission Lifeline" off the coast of Malta shows migrants resting on board the Lifeline ship. Lifeline, a ship belonging to a German NGO of the same name, is moored about 30 nautical miles off Malta with 234 migrants who were rescued on June 20, including 14 women and four children younger than three. Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the ship won't go to Italy. / AFP PHOTO / Mission Lifeline e. V. / Felix Weiss / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Mission Lifeline e. V. / Felix Weiss- NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS