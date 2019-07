Eskalation in Hongkong: Verheerende Radikalisierung, richtiger Protest

AFP

This frame grab taken from video recorded by Hong Kong broadcaster Now TV on July 21, 2019 and released to AFP on July 22 shows former sportscaster for local television TVB, Ryan Lau Chun Kong, bleeding after a mob of suspected triad gangsters attacked pro-democracy protesters returning from a demonstration earlier in the day, at Yuen Long train station in Hong Kong. - Anger soared in Hong Kong on July 22 over the vicious assault against pro-democracy protesters by suspected triad gangsters that left dozens wounded, in a dramatic escalation of the political turmoil plaguing the Chinese city. (Photo by Handout / NOW TV / AFP) / - Hong Kong OUT / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOW TV" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVES