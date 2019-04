Erneut keine Einigung auf Brexit-Alternative im Unterhaus AFP

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (2L), Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) Stephen Barclay (C) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listen as opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks in the House of Commons in London on April 1, 2019, following the outcome of the second round of indicative votes on the alternative options for Brexit. - British MPs tried again to chart a new Brexit path on April 1 after rejecting Prime Minister Theresa May's deal for a third time, but the EU warned its patience was wearing thin. (Photo by - / PRU / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / PRU " - NO USE FOR ENTERTAINMENT, SATIRICAL, MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS