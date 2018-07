Erdogan stellt neues und kleineres Kabinett vor AFP

This hand out picture taken and released on July 9, 2018 by Turkish President Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking next to his wife Emine Erdogan, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. Erdogan was sworn in for his second term as head of state on July 9, taking on greater powers than any Turkish leader for decades under a new system condemned by opponents as a one-man regime. Erdogan, who has transformed Turkey in 15 years of rule by allowing Islam a greater role in public life and boosting its international stature, took his oath in parliament for a five-year term after his June election victory. / AFP PHOTO / Turkish President Office / KAYHAN OZER