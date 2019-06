Drama um Sea-Watch polarisiert - Kapitänin verteidigt sich

An image grab taken from a video released by Local Team on June 29, 2019, shows the Sea-Watch 3 charity ship's German captain Carola Rackete being arrested by Italian police, in the Italian port of Lampedusa, Sicily. - The Sea-Watch 3 charity ship carrying dozens of migrants rescued off Libya forced its way into the Italian port of Lampedusa on June 28 night after a lengthy standoff, the charity said. The boat's German captain Carola Rackete, 31, was arrested and the 40 migrants were still on board after the vessel docked. After manoeuvring the ship into port without permission, Rackete was arrested by police for refusing to obey a military vessel, a crime punishable by between three and 10 years in jail. She offered no resistance and was escorted off the vessel without handcuffs. (Photo by Anaelle LE BOUEDEC / various sources / AFP) / Italy OUT

AFP