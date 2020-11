Die Pannen vor dem Attentat: Wien nach dem Anschlag

AFP

Policemen patrol on November 3, 2020 close to a crime scene in Vienna after a shooting. - A huge manhunt was under way Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after gunmen opened fire on November 2, 2020 at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at least four people in what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a "repulsive terror attack". (Photo by HERBERT PFARRHOFER / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT