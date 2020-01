Coronavirus: Lage spitzt sich zu in China

TOPSHOT - People argue with riot police inside the lobby of a residential building as residents protest against plans for an empty local housing estate to become a temporary quarantine camp for patients and frontline medical staff of a SARS-like virus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in the Fanling district in Hong Kong on January 26, 2020. - Protesters threw petrol bombs on January 26 night at an empty public housing complex in Hong Kong that had been earmarked to become a temporary quarantine zone as the city battles the outbreak of a SARS-like virus. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

