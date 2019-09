Brexit-Chaos: Welche Optionen Boris Johnson jetzt hat

Benn Bill receives HM’s signature, gains Royal Assent becomes EU (Withdrawal) (No 2) Act 2019, announced in both Houses. Comes in to force today.



Means if deal not done and approved by Commons, or No Deal isnt approved, then PM by Oct 19 ‘must send’ ⬇️ extension letter to Tusk pic.twitter.com/hIzsSXlcqA