Brände in Australien: Regen verschafft Feuerwehr Atempause

A handout photo taken and received on January 17, 2020 from the Australian Reptile Park shows a staff member carrying koalas during a flash flood at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, some 50 kilometres north of Sydney. - Heavy rain fell on bushfires in eastern Australia for a second straight day, offering further relief from a months-long crisis, but dozens of blazes remained out of control. (Photo by Handout / AUSTRALIAN REPTILE PARK / AFP) / ----EDITORS NOTE ----RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / AUSTRALIAN REPTILE PARK" NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVES