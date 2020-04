Boris Johnson hat Intensivstation verlassen

AFP

A cyclist cruises past St Thomas' Hospital in central London on April 8, 2020, where Britain's prime minister began a third day in intensive care as he fights the novel coronavirus COVID-19. - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson began a third day in intensive care on April 8 battling the coronavirus, which has struck at the heart of the British government, infected more than 55,000 people across the country and killed nearly 6,200. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP)