(FILES) This picture taken on September 11, 2012 shows people wearing hard hats walking past a sign reading the name of the Berlin-Brandenburg International airport aka Willy Brandt Airport in during a visit to the building site in Schoenefeld, near Berlin. Berlin's new main airport, whose opening has already been delayed four times, has been hit with a fresh postponement, media reported on January 7, 2013, in a fresh embarrassment for the city and its mayor. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN

AFP