Berichte: Fünf Tote nach Schusswaffenattacke in Kentucky

AFP

Picture shows the area where a shooting took place in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on April 10, 2022 leaving five killed and at least six hospitalized, according to police. - A Louisville police spokesman told a media briefing that a police officer was among the injured, while the department tweeted separately that the "suspected shooter has been neutralized." "There is no active danger to the public at this time," the spokesman told reporters. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP)