Auschwitz-Museum: Mehr als 60 Prozent der Häftlinge identifiziert

TOPSHOT - An aerial picture taken on December 15, 2019 in Oswiecim, Poland, shows a view of the railway entrance to former German Nazi death camp Auschwitz II - Birkenau with its SS guards tower. The site has been turned into a museum and memorial site. - The Auschwitz camp was established by the Nazis in 1940, in the suburbs of the city of Oswiecim which, like other parts of Poland, was occupied by the Germans during the Second World War. The name of the city of Oswiecim was changed to Auschwitz, which became the name of the camp as well. Over the following years, the camp was expanded and consisted of three main parts: Auschwitz I, Auschwitz II-Birkenau, and Auschwitz III-Monowitz. (Photo by Pablo GONZALEZ / AFP)