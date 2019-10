14 Milliarden Dollar für Anti-Aids-Kampf

AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) delivers a speech next to Microsoft founder and Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates (2nd R) Irish rock band U2 singer Bono (3rd R) and Global Fund Executive Director Peter Sands (5th R) at the announcement of the final amount raised for the Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria on october 10, 2019, in Lyon, central eastern France. - The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria opened a drive to raise $14 billion to fight a global epidemics but face an uphill battle in the face of donor fatigue. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)