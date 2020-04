Trotz Krise: Tesla überrascht mit Quartalsgewinn

AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 20, 2020 Newly manufactured Tesla electric cars are pictured in a storage area at The Western Docks in Southampton as life in Britain continues during the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. - Tesla reported a surprise first quarter profit April 29, 2020 on higher car production and deliveries, but refrained from near-term earnings forecasts due to uncertainty about the coronavirus. Shares surged after the electric car company reported profits of $16 million, compared with a loss of $702 million in the year-ago period. Analysts had anticipated a loss. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)