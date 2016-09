(FILES) This file photo taken on February 6, 2006 shows Isabelle Dinoire, the woman who received the world's first facial face transplant in Amiens, northern France, speaking during a press conference at this town's hospital. Isabelle Dinoire, who in 2005 at the age of 38 became the first recipient of a face transplant, died following a long illness on April 22, 2016 announced the hospital in Amiens on September 6, 2016, in reports confirmed by French newspaper Le Figaro. / AFP PHOTO / DENIS CHARLET

Foto: AFP