Firefighters work at the site of a fire in a Moscow warehouse on August 27, 2016. At least 16 migrant workers died in a fire that broke out at a Moscow warehouse on August 27, 2016 morning, Russian authorities said. The head of the Moscow branch of the emergency ministry, Ilya Denisov, told Russian news agencies that the victims of the fire were migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan. A criminal investigation was launched to determine whether the blaze erupted due to arson or negligence. / AFP PHOTO / VASILY MAXIMOV

Foto: AFP