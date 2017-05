(FILES) This file photo taken on April 28, 2017 shows a plane of the Italian airline company Alitalia parked at Rome's Fiumicino airport. Shareholders in Alitalia voted unanimously on May 2, 2017 to put the company into administration, moving the troubled airline a step closer to liquidation as efforts continue to find a buyer.The move follows last week's rejection by staff of job and salary cuts which management had proposed as a condition for injecting new funds under a two-billion-euro rescue plan for the loss-making company. / AFP PHOTO / Tiziana FABI

