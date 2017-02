File photo of an employee walking past a logo of Swiss bank UBS in Zurich December 19, 2012. Financial data company Markit, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) and 13 banks were charged July 1, 2013, with blocking two exchanges from entering the credit derivatives market in the last decade in breach of EU antitrust rules. The European Commission said the group, which included Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and UBS, shut out Deutsche Boerse and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange from the CDS business between 2006 and 2009. The charges followed a two-year investigation. The other banks charged are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Bear Stearns, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and RBS. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer/Files (SWITZERLAND - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO)

REUTERS